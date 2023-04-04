Editorials Clear compensation hurdle to cheap power

Kenya should speed up the compensation of landowners along the power lines to Tanzania so that consumers can start getting a reliable supply of cheaper electricity.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is concerned that delays by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) to compensate families about Sh64.719 million will affect the completion of the 507.5-kilometre power line.

The line with an intended transfer capacity of 2,000 megawatts will allow Kenya and Tanzania to share electricity, mainly hydro-power and clean energy, and lower reliance on thermal plants for an affordable and steady supply.

The hold-up in compensation and resettlement of affected persons is unwarranted because this is a development project that will spur economic growth by encouraging the set-up of cottage industries.

Ketraco had built 68 percent of the line by the end of last year.

As East Africa strives to meet the goal of universal access to electricity, huge development needs to take place in the energy sector.

This can only happen if all the countries hasten projects identified for bringing low-cost electricity to households and businesses.