Editorials Come clean on milk coolers

By BUSINESS DAILY

The Ministry of Agriculture should come clean on the revelation that that many of the milk coolers that were procured for Sh2.34 billion are lying idle and vandalised while others cannot be accounted for.

The State Department for Livestock procured 350 bulk milk coolers, each with a capacity of 3,000 litres, but Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu says many are ether idle or vandalised.

Ms Gathungu’s audit further shows the department has not provided any report showing 160 bulk milk coolers with a value of Sh1.07 billion were ever delivered and installed.

The Ministry of Agriculture owes taxpayers an explanation why a project that was meant to save farmers from losses has not realised its objective.

Officials who have looked the other way as the project was run down should not go unpunished.

Dairy farmers have in the past suffered losses from spoilt milk due to oversupply or challenges in accessing the market. It is therefore worrying that such a project has been left to fail yet thousands of farmers depend on earnings from this subsector to meet their family needs, including educating their children.