Distribute the free Wi-Fi hotspots evenly

The World Bank’s Sh52 billion offer for free Wi-Fi hotspots to Kenya is exactly what the country needs to achieve its goals for the digital economy.

Even with considerable mobile phone penetration, access to the Internet remains a challenge to a majority of Kenyans. Given the pressing needs of households, many smartphone users find the cost — at Sh4.59 a megabyte on average —prohibitive.

While Kenya is currently connected to six submarine cables as well as over 9,000 kilometres of fibre optic cable, this is still not enough to ensure that every mwanachi is linked.

Providing free Wi-Fi hotspots at 1,600 government institutions across the country will boost access by those who need the services.

However, everything must be done to ensure that the zones are distributed even and fairly across the country to have the maximum impact.

Concentrating them in areas based on their economic muscle will defeat the whole purpose of trying grow the country's digital economy.