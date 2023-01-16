Editorials EAC must clear path for its central bank

East African Community(EAC) Secretary General Dr Peter Mutuku Mathuki (left) and the President of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) Nestor Kayobera attending the EAC retreat at Maanzoni Lodge, Machakos County on January 12, 2023. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

Milestones have been marked since the revival of the East African Community in the 90s among them the formation of the East African Monetary Institute — the Central Bank of East Africa— that will be made this year.

The regional bank is a key establishment required in implementing a single currency regime but this has been delayed as member States are yet to agree on the host nation.

The States have been jostling to host the EAMI, with each angling to avail themselves of the massive potential to attract foreign capital and become the region’s financial hub.

This inward-looking should be dropped for the sake of a strong EAC, as EAMI will give each member a competitive advantage.

The success of the EAC bloc translates to maximum benefits for all Member States and this should be the drive as we hasten the process and achieve the remaining pillars including the common currency.

The single currency will ease the business and movement of persons within the region, which would achieve the bloc’s goal of economic growth and development.

Member States should focus on policies that support regional integration and remove the bottlenecks.