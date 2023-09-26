Editorials EV charge stations right move in e-mobility drive

Public charging stations will be located every 25 kilometres on highways. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By BUSINESS DAILY

Constructing public charging stations every 25 kilometres on highways is likely to speed up the uptake of electric vehicles in Kenya.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has issued new guidelines for battery charging for electric vehicles (EVs), a move that will see more Kenyans consider buying these energy-efficient cars.

More electric vehicles on the roads will help reduce drivers’ carbon footprint and environmental degradation, especially now that the world is facing climate change caused by global warming, with fossil fuels partly to blame.

Electric cars are 100 percent eco-friendly and do not emit toxic gases or smoke into the environment. Drivers of buses and trucks will have access to at least one fast-charging station with appropriate charging infrastructure every 100 kilometres, one on each side of the highways or road.

Inadequate charging stations have hindered the shift from fossil fuel cars to electric ones, in addition to the high cost of electricity.

Now that the government is working on these two problems, let it start changing consumers' perceptions, especially concerns about the availability of EV servicing and maintenance to boost uptake.