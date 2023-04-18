Editorials Fresh bid to cut interest on Helb loans ill-advised

By BUSINESS DAILY

The renewed push to lower interest charged on State student loans to 3.0 percent from 4.0 percent is an ill-advised populism.

Lawmakers are for the third time attempting to amend the Higher Education Loans Board Act (1995) to waive interest on loans for graduates and people living with disability until they secure jobs.

This time around, the legislators are banking on support from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance that expressly promised in its Education Charter to “restructure” Helb and that it would offer interest-free loans.

What they are ignoring is the fact that if the Helb (Amendment) Bill, 2023 sails through, Helb will be losing at least Sh693 million annually, which would hurt its ability to finance fresh applicants.

This loss would translate to Sh3.4 billion in five years, amid low repayment from beneficiaries and suppressed budgetary allocations even as the number of applicants increases.

While it is true that servicing the Helb loans have been a pain in the beneficiaries’ pockets in a difficult economic environment, slashing the interest rates amounts to compelling Helb to forgo financing of future students.

As a matter of fact, Helb is charging lower rates on loans compared to what developed countries such as the US and the UK are charging.

When rejecting last year’s Bill, Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta told Parliament that the changes would hit the Helb funding pool and lead to a reduction in the number of beneficiaries.