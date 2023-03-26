Editorials Make Nairobi ranking count in investments

Nairobi City skyline. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

It is not every day that various regional or global rankings put Nairobi or Kenya in favourable positions. However, last week, expatriates returned the verdict that Nairobi is the best destination in Africa because of its language, ease of getting housing and fair cost. Expat Essentials placed Nairobi at ninth position globally.

It confirmed the positive sentiment from other surveys that have ranked Kenya as a leading real estate investment market after France, Spain, Italy and the UK.

Nairobi will likely benefit more by attracting companies seeking a local or African presence.

It is the kind of resilience the country needs, especially when economies around the world are marooned, partly with the recent Covid-19 pandemic, cost of living, and other shocks.

While this ranking is a great gesture, investors and the government ought to exploit this strength and use it as one of the country’s unique selling points to keep the fire burning.

When expatriates are happy, their employers are also satisfied and would not hesitate to expand, boosting related services such as tourism, health, and education because of the rising numbers.

The government should do more to improve the investment climate in the country.