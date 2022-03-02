Editorials Punish corruption severely

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The courts are at liberty to consider all factors when making judgments and sentencing.

Low fines such as the kind imposed in the IEBC tenders case are akin to a slap on the wrist and only emboldens corrupt individuals to risk the vice knowing the money they will make will be enough to pay off and still keep change.

Businessman Benson Gethi, who is linked to the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal, and a relative Joyce Makena, were on Tuesday fined Sh4 million each for using forged documents to win a Sh105 million tender for the supply of solar lanterns to the electoral body for use in the 2013 General Election.

The two were found guilty of forging a tax compliance certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and presenting it to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to qualify for the tender in 2012.

Their co-accused, three former IEBC employees – Kennedy Ochae, Gabriel Mutunga and Willie Gachanja Kamanga also got light non-custodial penalties between Sh200,000 and Sh2.8 million as they were first offenders and were taking care of their families.

