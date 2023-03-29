Editorials Reject new bid to raise pension for former MPs

The revival of a Bill rejected by former President Uhuru Kenyatta to increase pension for Members of Parliament who retired between 1984 and 2001 is ill-timed.

Already, Kenya is struggling with a bloated public wage bill amid a slump in revenue collections and reduced economic activities.

Increasing the amount paid out to the former legislators will further force the Treasury to redirect funds from critical expenditure areas such as infrastructure, health and education.

Currently, there are 160 former MPs entitled to the proposed pension having retired between January 1984 and January 2001.

The Bill republished by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa shows it will cost taxpayers an extra Sh180.9 million every year to pay the former MPs.

Public officials should now walk the talk of austerity to save the country and build a better future for the young generation.

We cannot be talking about austerity but at the same time passing laws that are meant to increase the government’s recurrent expenditure.

We urge lawmakers to reject the Bill and focus on passing laws that will benefit all Kenyans.