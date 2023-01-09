Editorials Ruto plan to simplify service delivery good

President William Ruto addresses government officials at the Inaugural Retreat for Cabinet and Senior Ranks of the Executive at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club in Nyeri County on January 7, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI| NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

President William Ruto has said his administration will not be bogged down by unnecessary bureaucracies and processes in service delivery. Rather, he said, his administration will be defined by results.

The President made the remarks while addressing Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) and top government officials in a retreat at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club in Nanyuki.

This is good news for citizens who have for long been rightly complaining that obtaining government services is like navigating a complicated maze.

One red tape after another has always stood in the way of efficient and convenient delivery of critical services.

Well, Huduma Centres — a one-stop shop for a number of government services — have somewhat made service delivery far more efficient by cutting out some time-wasting and laborious processes.

However, there is still a big room for improvement and Dr Ruto’s pledge that more government services will be digitised in the next few months can only be music to the ears of the citizenry.

Will the President's promise be translated into action?

Kenyans have witnessed leaders making firm commitments on plans to transform service delivery, but a few steps down the road the promises falter in implementation.

This does not mean the government will fail yet again to match its words with action.

Dr Ruto’s firmness as he made the remarks point to an apparent seriousness with which he attaches the matter.

Even as the public look forward to a vastly improved service delivery, the leeway that Dr Ruto has given his CSs in the manner in which they ought to execute their respective mandates should not be interpreted by the officials as a license to flout essential laid down procedures.

Unnecessary bureaucracies can be eliminated without compromising important processes that ensure that the services are rendered above board.

This is particularly the case with procurement where transparency and accountability are crucial. Corruption can also easily thrive in an environment where rules and regulations aren’t properly adhered to.