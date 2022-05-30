Editorials Scrap EACC clearance on job applications

Job seekers line up on Wabera Street waiting for a chance to get an interview at the Sarova Stanley on May 26. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

Job seekers will no longer be required to obtain clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) before applying for jobs in governments and parastatals if MPs approve changes to the law.

The government, through the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendment) Bill, 2022, wants the recruiting agency to seek the integrity report of shortlisted candidates only from the EACC.

This will be a departure from the current requirement that applicants seek clearance by the EACC when applying for jobs in government, counties, parastatals and other State agencies for a fee.

Now, counties, parastatals and ministries will seek the EACC clearance within seven days of shortlisting the top candidates. This will ease the job seekers’ financial burden given the Sh2,500 fee for the EACC clearance and load of the application, which must be signed by a commissioner of oaths and ID, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) PIN certificate and academic papers attached.

While EACC clearance is important to ensure the state recruits ethical workforce, requiring it before one is actually selected for the job only serves to limit access to state jobs. Those who cannot afford the fee for EACC clearance will be dissuaded from making applications, especially when making several attempts.

The clearance should only come after one secures the job as a pre-requisite confirmation of employment.