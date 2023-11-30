Editorials Settle the Huawei tax waiver row amicably

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The escalating stand-off between technology multinational Huawei and a committee of Parliament over Sh1.92 billion tax waiver is not good for the Kenyan investment scene.

The Finance and National Planning Committee has turned the Chinese firm three times for lack of documents explaining why they deserved the huge reprieve.

Should MPs declare Huawei a hostile witness, the company may face sanctions, including being barred from doing business in the country.

But such a decision might also send the wrong signal to investors.

In the last decade alone, Huawei says it has contributed over $3 million in Kenya and is in the process of creating over 60,000 jobs in partnership with some 100 Chinese enterprises.

Multi-million shilling projects that the company is involved in, including digitisation of government services and increasing connectivity in the country are some of the areas that are at risk if the impasse is not resolved.

We urge the two sides should listen to each other and settle their dispute amicably.