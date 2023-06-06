Editorials State decision on sugar firms sets good example

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with COG chair Anne Waiguru, CS Salim Mvurya during a press briefing of 20th Ordinary Session of the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) at his official Karen residence. PHOTO | DPCS

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

It is encouraging that the State has listened to the feedback of locals on the way forward for reviving the struggling State-owned sugar firms.

The government has dropped plans to privatise State-owned sugar firms and will now work on the leasing model as has been proposed by local leaders and sugar cane farmers.

Many times public participation has only been used for ticking boxes as opposed to listening to the people and incorporating their views.

It is, therefore, commendable to see the State agree to the leasing model as has been proposed by locals.

The Agriculture ministry should now work with Attorney-General’s office on how to actualise a leasing model that will benefit the locals and the entire country.

The State should also seek the views of the locals on the best leasing model so that all parties back the outcome to ensure success.

The leasing model should ensure that the ailing State millers get back to business.

Kenya is already feeling the impact of the struggling local sugar industry and a good outcome will be one that can deliver returns to farmers but also increase production and lower retail prices.