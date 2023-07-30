Editorials Stay alert to cyber-attack threats after Thursday

The cybersecurity landscape has become complex, dynamically evolving, and filled with disruption and threats. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

On Thursday, Kenya once again suffered a major cyber-attack that hit thousands of government services.

At a time the government was shifting most of its services online through the eCitizen portal, the attack almost brought the economy to a standstill.

Banks’ mobile apps were not working and mobile money transactions were disrupted, leaving individuals and organisations with penalties due to missed due dates for various credit terms, including loans.

That the Thursday attempt is coming only weeks after revelations that Chinese hackers had also targeted the debt data should be a wake-up call since they almost succeeded in disabling the entire financial sector.

All relevant actors must always remain alert and ensure the country is secure. All the concerned agencies must realise that the world operates round the clock and any small hitch leaves huge losses that we cannot afford to ignore.