Editorials Think beyond food imports

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The government’s move to secure more maize imports from surplus producers is a good short-term intervention aimed at boosting supplies and taming the record flour prices that are hurting the poor the most.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya says the country has opened talks with Zambia, Tanzania, and Uganda to enhance the quantities they export to Kenya.

The country is currently feeling the pain of high maize prices caused by a shortage of the commodity blamed on reduced production in the food-growing regions.

Maize flour prices have rallied to Sh210 for a two-kilogramme packet, up from Sh120 at the start of the year. Maize meal is a staple in the country and its high cost is squeezing household budgets, especially for the poor.

It is hoped that expanding imports of the grain will increase supplies and tame the rising prices, buying the country more time as the October harvest season is awaited. We call on the government to invest in more sustainable, long-term solutions to the food crisis. We have the land, water resources, and funds to reduce our reliance on rain-fed agriculture.

Blunders that have been seen in projects like the Galana Kulalu must not be repeated.