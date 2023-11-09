Editorials Trend of rising fees for public services worrying

By BUSINESS DAILY

The High Court on Thursday temporarily suspended a Gazette notice increasing charges on critical government services, including applications for national IDs and passports.

The decision followed a petition by a Kenyan citizen challenging the legality of the November 6 notice.

If left to stand the cost of processing a basic passport would go up by 66.7 percent to Sh7,500 while that of replacing a mutilated passport will increase to Sh20,000 from Sh10,000.

In March another court temporarily suspended water levies that had increased user charges by more than 500 percent.

There are many such orders that have been given by courts in the recent past, exposing a trend where officials first make decisions and then seek public participation later.

The courts need to go further and punish public officers who flout the public participation requirement as enshrined in the Constitution.

But the most worrisome development is the fact that the government appears to be out to make money from providing services, which is the reason Kenyans pay taxes in the first place.

It is one thing to tax Kenyans. But it is another one to ask them to pay exorbitant charges to access critical services. No taxpayer expects the government to make a profit from providing its services for its citizens.

It is also not the time to load any additional costs on Kenyans, given the heavy tax burden they are already grappling with from the new Finance Bill.