Editorials Turkana oil delays send wrong signal to investors

It has now been a decade since the government announced to Kenyans that British firm Tullow Oil had discovered viable crude reserves in Turkana, a find that was expected to set the country on the path to riches within a few years.

In this period, the company has been able to quantify that the deposits are of commercially viable quantities, and has been working on a field development plan that will usher in actual production.

Now, Tullow has said that it will be seeking a fresh extension from the Ministry of Energy on the deadline that had been set to produce the plan, signalling further delays in Kenya’s quest to join the league of oil producers.

For the ordinary Kenyan who had been promised a change in fortunes once the oil started to flow, the delays will only cause further doubt as to whether the oil will ever be shipped.

Details of the field plan have been scanty, making it hard to know who between the government and the exploration firm is responsible for the delays.

What is not in doubt though is that Kenya’s window to enjoy optimum returns from oil is closing fast.

For a start, the investment in actual production facilities takes time, and resources and potential investors are not going to wait around indefinitely for the government and Tullow to sort out the delays.

The government has a duty to bring this matter to a conclusion so that all stakeholders can get a chance to recoup their investments, and Kenyans to enjoy the resource at a time when every dollar coming into the country counts.

This means setting hard deadlines for the field development plan and ensuring that Tullow delivers.