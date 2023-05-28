Editorials US, Kenya ties should favour both nations

President William Ruto and US President Joe Biden. FILE PHOTO | POOL

BUSINESS DAILY

The US government seems focused on enhancing the bilateral ties with Kenya going by ongoing talks on a number of issues, including trade.

From the tone of America, all is well on their part but Kenya has a number of issues to iron out, among them the view that corruption is bound to happen for US-funded projects in Kenya.

Whereas we have no problem with transparency push in processing and opening doors for American professionals to set up in Kenya, the same should apply when Nairobi wants to spread its wings to Washington.

The US should make applying and getting Visa to their country smoother as well as allowing Kenyan professionals access to their country whenever opportunities occur.

Similarly, being a powerful nation, America should not be seen as dictating terms that inevitably end up widening the trade abyss between these countries.

We hope that the negotiations led by US assistant trade representative for Africa Constance Hamilton and Kenya Trade Principal Secretary Alfred K’Ombudo will come up with a deal beneficial to the two nations without Kenya appearing to bend backwards to accommodate demands from the other party.