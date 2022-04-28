Ideas & Debate Legal clarity on fuel subsidy key to addressing shortages

By WANJIKU MANYARA

It has been confirmed time and again that the bedrock of a thriving private-sector lies in the availability of a robust regulatory framework and the ensuing compliance and enforcement.

Legal and regulatory frameworks provide the requisite investment climate that private sector desires for predictability upon which confidence to invest is anchored.

A case in point is the government’s introduction of a fuel price stabilisation process which is supposed to be funded by the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL). In June 2020, deductions towards the levy were increased from Sh0.40 per litre to Sh5.40 per litre.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) were informed that the fuel price stabilisation process meant that published prices would exclude part of the OMCs revenue per litre sold at the service station. It was explained that the OMCs would be reimbursed their revenue by the government from the PDL fund.

Suffice it to say the pricing of petroleum fuels in Kenya is regulated by the government since 2010 and OMCs sell fuel at a price that is published every month by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra). Epra published prices are capped and OMCs by law cannot sell above that price.

Due to delays in disbursements of significant revenues by the Government, OMCs started experiencing adverse impacts on cash flows and working capital.

As at April 14, 2022, when petroleum product shortages reached a peak, the government owed the industry about Sh22 billion and as at now, a significant amount in excess of about Sh15 billion is yet to be disbursed.

These existing revenues operate with thin margins and which when eroded by alternative and unrecoverable financing interventions, impacted OMCs’ ability to not only continue supplying and distributing fuel in Kenya and beyond but also to meet employees and service provider obligations.

It should be noted that OMCs have to pay upfront, for petroleum taxes and for acquisition of their petroleum products, therefore when their financial capability and capacity is stifled then the OMCs have to seek other financing means to meet customer demands.

The disruption of the natural order of procurement and distribution of fuel has also led to exposure to the risk of fire incidents due to non-compliance with health safety and environment ideals.

It has been a tall order for service station personnel to not only discourage buying of fuel in non-compliant receptacles (plastic jerricans, bottles etc) — fuel should only be dispensed off into the vehicle fuel tank — but also to control anxious crowds of customers.

Though OMCs have borne the brunt of being reprimanded in spite of their high compliance levels and dedication to keep the country supplied at their cost, it should be recognised that the absence of a legal instrument to govern the stabilisation fund is a blot on the predictability which is a key ingredient to business sustainability, accountability, transparency and stability.

The availability of regulations for the administration of the fuel price stabilisation fund needs to be prioritised as these will clearly define the methodology of the stabilisation call, timelines for disbursement of OMCs’ revenue, management of the fund kitty, transparency, accountability and responsibility provisons for all stakeholders in the interest of good governance tenets.

Additionally, we need a guiding light from a wholesome fiscal policy formulation process that will review and justify all the existing taxes not only in the petroleum sector but for all the other sectors to prevent arbitrary changes to the taxation system and to ensure that the national tax policy supports predictable business environment and further leads to equity as well as the creation and sustenance of accountability.

In the interim, as the necessary regulations are formulated and gazetted for implementation, it is crucial for stakeholders to derive a common methodology in addressing genuine investors’ concerns so that solutions do not remain elusive even as OMCs, in a challenging business environment, continue to supply and distribute petroleum fuels as efficiently as they can because this is why huge investments have been made in the petroleum energy sector.

The importance of having regulations that incentivise investment cannot be understated given that these provide opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship which are key for economic development.

The petroleum energy sector not only have robust laws but also has a significant majority of stakeholders endorse and subscribe to the principle of self-regulation through voluntary compliance with industry laws.

This is because this business fraternity fully understands that as investors in this energy space, they have a responsibility and obligation to positively contribute to Kenya’s sustainable economic development and as such they create a conducive business environment by complying with all the laws that govern the petroleum sector.

Petroleum contributes the highest percentage of primary energy demand for Kenya’s economy and therefore remains the critical driver for economic and social goals for the Country’s diverse economic development pillars.

Specifically, OMCs are a key contributor to the country’s direct and indirect employment as well as to its tax revenue. OMCs directly employ over 50,000 Kenyans and contribute more than 200 billion annually in tax revenue.

Further, OMCs directly anchor the 4,072 retail stations that provide 1,400 dealerships and the related 100,000 retail station attendants as well as over 2,000 petroleum tanker drivers that haul petroleum by road.

OMC’s have also made significant investments in other oil industry segments that create facilitate local manufacturing which translates into additional employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.