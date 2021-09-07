Ideas & Debate Will rising oil prices help revive Turkana oil project?

More by this Author Summary Kenya discovered oil in 2012 when global oil prices were above $100.

By the time the prices crashed to below $25 in 2014/15, confirmed oil discoveries in Turkana were about 80-100 barrels per day of light, low sulfur, waxy oil.

The oil was planned to be exported by pipeline via a new port at Lamu.

Discussions for a joint export pipeline with Uganda had already collapsed, with Uganda opting for a Tanzania export route.

Oil price collapse and withdrawal of Uganda from the pipeline project made the Turkana oil project economically unviable.

Then in 2020 the Covid-19 epidemic significantly destroyed global oil demands prompting a further price drop, adding more doubt on Turkana oil project.

The energy transition debate was also gaining momentum, with investors and financiers under pressure to reduce funding for fossil oil projects, especially new ones.

The above factors prompted oil companies across the world to re-assess their investment portfolios for sustainability. They downsized investments, cancelled or delayed uncommitted projects, while others opted for mergers.

The fate of Turkana oil has been directly linked to that of Tullow Oil, the lead investor (50percent) and also the joint venture operator.

When prices collapsed, Tullow opted to downsize its global oil exploration and development activities to concentrate its scarce resources on Ghana’s 70/80 barrels per day oil production. Tullow sold its assets in Uganda while reducing exploration activities in South America (Guyana).

In Kenya, Tullow downsized its presence and operations, while renewing its expiring contract with the government by one year to the end of 2021, understandably to permit Tullow to revise its investment model.

With only four months to the expiry of renewed concession, and in the absence of any public briefs by the company or government, one can only make informed guesses of what is likely to happen to Turkana oil.

The ongoing firming up of global oil prices above $70 has certainly improved the investment environment across the world and also for Turkana oil.

However, I doubt this will prompt Tullow to change its global business strategy and put more money into Turkana oil development. Higher prices will however make it easier for Tullow to get a buyer for its 50percent stake in the Turkana JV.

I doubt the other joint venture partners are willing to buy out Tullow’s interests. Africa Oil with a 25percent stake may not be sufficiently capitalised, nor possess the technical capacity to operate the oilfields.

The other stakeholder TotalEnergies (25 percent) has the resources to buy out Tullow, but I see the company constrained by green/investor pressure; similar investments in Uganda; and past unfavourable perceptions on the Lamu export route.

It is also possible that at a $70 oil price, Tullow and its JV partners will come up with a revised investment plan. However, getting new funding for the project may be an uphill task.

Further, any plan that downsizes the project is unlikely to survive in an oil market very sensitive to unit costs. Any project revision will need to target scaling up not downsizing oil production and exports.

The government could also be forced to seek new licensees for the Turkana oilfields. Such new investors are likely to be in the category of Chinese oil companies who are mostly driven by state geopolitical interests more than pure project economics.

The other category is smaller investors, who are sometimes driven by speculation, and who are certainly weak on funding. These may come up with creative “local” solutions like mini-refineries or even burning crude oil for thermal power generation. Such local solutions are likely to be justified against the folly of eternally leaving oil buried in the ground.

Even at a $70 price, Kenya will need to work overdrive to craft winning investment options, aware that global capital will be less forthcoming, in a scenario of reduced future global oil demand, and a louder climate agenda pushing for reduced production and use of oil.

Yes, even at higher oil prices, solutions for Turkana oil are not that obvious.