Letters Make Internet safe for children to explore

By ALICE ANUKUR

In June 2020, Kenya's Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit raised a red flag on a spike in online trafficking, recruitment, and exploitation of children.

As Safer Internet Day is marked today, the world faces the reality that access to the Internet has led to an increase in online sexual exploitation and abuse of children (OSEAC).

The rapid growth in Internet use among children has created a range of safety concerns including identity theft, bullying and harassment, sex trafficking, and hate crimes.

Following the Covid-19 outbreak, children spent close to 10 hours online a day compared to about 20 minutes pre-Covid, according to the Disrupting Harm in Kenya Report of October 2021.

The prolonged access to the Internet led to increased risks of abuse. In fact, in June 2020, Kenya’s Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit raised a red flag on a spike in online trafficking, recruitment, and exploitation of children.

It occurs on online platforms designed to enhance communication and interactions between groups of people such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

As of January 2021, Kenya had a mobile connection of 59.24 million, equivalent to 108.9 percent of the population.

The rapid growth in Internet use among children has created a range of safety concerns including identity theft, bullying and harassment, sex trafficking, and hate crimes. On the flip side, the Internet has opened a world of possibilities, including educational opportunities and virtual schooling witnessed throughout the Covid-19 period.

The 2021 Disrupting Harm in Kenya report shows that between five and 13 percent of Internet-using children aged 12-17 reported experiencing OSEAC in the year preceding the study.

Findings show different efforts in place to address OSEAC in Kenya including the National Plan of Action on the Prevention of OSEAC, the Computer and Cyber Crime Act and the Sexual Offences Act.

Child Protection System Guidelines are also in place to guide actors at the county level to deliver more coordinated and professional services for children.

ChildFund Kenya, for instance, has partnered with Google to launch an online safety project with the Communications Authority of Kenya, telcos and civil society to deliver the first comprehensive campaign of its kind. While this is plausible, more still needs to be done to protect children from online predators.

At home, parents and caregivers should monitor children’s online activities, while state actors such as the Ministry of Education and Department of Children’s Services should build the capacity of teachers to sensitise children and youth on ways to stay safe online.

This number is likely higher as many children do not disclose these abuses. The report shows that seven percent of children had their sexual images shared with others without their consent.

At the same time, another 7% said they had been offered money or gifts in return for sexual images or videos of themselves. These findings amplify the extent of OSEAC, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, the report indicates that less than 5% of children subjected to OSEAC said that they reported to police or a national helpline. Perpetrators are most often someone the child already knows.