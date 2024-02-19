Letters Nurturing ‘submissiveness’ for climate combat

When it comes to environmental justice, the concept of submission can play a significant role in ensuring that fair and equitable treatment is upheld for all people and communities. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By TONNY BLAIR

The term "submissive" is commonly understood as a trait or inclination to yield to orders or requests, or to show a willingness to comply with another's will or authority. It can also connote a certain passivity or meekness in demeanour or behaviour.

When it comes to environmental justice, the concept of submission can play a significant role in ensuring that fair and equitable treatment is upheld for all people and communities.

For instance, individuals or groups who are willing to submit to regulations or guidelines set forth by governing bodies or environmental organisations may be better equipped to work towards sustainable and responsible environmental practices.

Additionally, those who are willing to conform to the will of others or to collaborate with different stakeholders may be more successful in achieving shared goals and outcomes.

Overall, the willingness to be submissive can be a valuable trait in promoting environmental justice, as it can facilitate cooperation and collaboration among diverse groups and help to ensure that everyone's voices are heard and needs are met. The achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is crucial for the betterment and survival of our planet. One of the key factors that can contribute to this achievement is the characterisation of our actions and decisions. A notable aspect of this characterisation is the concept of "not being able to say no."

In the context of environmental degradation and climate change, this means that we cannot afford to turn a blind eye to practices that contribute to these issues.

Despite the fact that these practices may be deeply ingrained in our societal norms and daily routines, we must take action to combat them if we want to mitigate the effects of climate change and preserve the environment for future generations.

By acknowledging the severity of the situation and adopting sustainable practices, we can work towards achieving the SDGs and creating a better future for ourselves and the planet. Secondly, the promotion of the aspect of "sacrificing personal needs to meet those of the other person" implies a crucial aspect of our relationship with the environment. It suggests that we must be willing to forego our own comfort and convenience for the greater good of the environment.

Such a sacrifice may involve giving up something valuable, which could be anything from our time, energy, or resources, to our habits and lifestyle choices.

The environment is our "other person" in this scenario, and just as we would help a friend in need, we must extend our support to the environment. By recognising the importance of making sacrifices for the environment, we can take significant steps towards mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and protecting our planet's well-being.

The current state of the planet is alarming, with unnecessary deaths, suffering, and massive destructions happening globally. But by making sacrifice a discipline, we can save the world from this tragedy.

This could be done by adopting sustainable practices, reducing our carbon footprint, conserving resources, and protecting wildlife and ecosystems. Ultimately, we have the power to create a positive impact on the environment, and by doing so, we can secure a brighter future for ourselves and generations to come.

In addition, it is important not to prioritize credits for good work. This emphasizes that when we become submissive to the environment, we display personal integrity which becomes a guiding principle for our actions even when no one is watching. The well-being of the environment is a crucial responsibility that lies in the hands of those who work humbly and are not solely focused on gaining accreditation and mass recognition.

Instead, they strive to achieve what is best for the current and future generations. This means that we need to be mindful of our actions and decisions and prioritize the long-term sustainability of the environment. It is essential to work towards creating a better world for the generations to come and ensure that we leave behind a healthy and thriving planet.

Furthermore, there is a need to eradicate the idea of self-centeredness in individuals. This stresses the importance of submitting to the well-being of the general environment and not just considering one's own benefits. This also draws attention to the fact that the freedom we enjoy today is not solely the result of our own efforts, but it is a gift from our forefathers.

This emphasizes the need to work towards creating a sustainable and peaceful environment for the coming generations, where they can live without the frustrations caused by climate change. When self-centeredness is eradicated, it signifies that such an achievement will not be a result of one person's efforts but will require collective action and cooperation from all individuals.

It's important to understand that dwelling on past mistakes and missed opportunities can prevent us from making progress in the present and future. Instead, we should focus on being proactive and taking action to combat climate change. One effective way to do this is by being submissive to the environment.

This means acknowledging the impact that our actions have on the environment and making conscious choices to minimize our carbon footprint. By being mindful of our consumption habits, reducing waste, and using sustainable products, we can play our part in creating a better future for ourselves and future generations. It's up to all of us to take responsibility and work together to make a positive impact on the environment.

Tonny O. Blair is an Environmental Advocate & SDGs Champion. [email protected]