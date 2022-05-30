Letters Partnerships that give brands front row seat globally

By STANLEY LUGALIA

Ever undertaken a project and felt it did not meet the expected standards? Ever been unable to pursue one due to financial constraints? Ever been facilitated to meet the project goal? It takes one to make hope possible genuinely.

Sponsorship is best described as an activity that aims to improve credibility, positive brand and public image, improved customer experience, and wider demographic outreach by receiving resources to support their cause and returning a favour anchored in marketing and communications such as providing drinks, branding name and logo during the event.

An asset and a brand joining for a significant role and a common good beyond marketing and communications like locally, a mobile service provider agreeing to work with either a government or non-governmental agency to provide food for the hunger-stricken Northern Kenya residents become a partnership.

As a result, sponsors gain exposure by sharing their human side.

Managing the sponsors and partners leads to successful resource mobilisation. Individuals and businesses, whether philanthropic or governmental, are onboarded to raise funds to help dreamers realise their project goals.

Partnership management ensures established sustainable continuity to the sponsoring cause and goal amongst the stakeholders of an event or programme demonstrated through proper planning and execution.

A range of programmes and events, including The Chairman’s Prize by Kenya Golf Union and Experience Kilifi Empower Kilifi by Imarika Foundation to empower Kilifi Vulnerable, are seeking sponsorships and collaborations as they wait to see what fate has in store.

As the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, hosted the season’s third Continental Tour Gold meeting, it was a memorable opportunity for some local names among them Africa’s fastest man and world second with a personal best of 9.77 seconds— Ferdinand Omanyala. He proved to the world why local and international brands who have pulled out of sponsoring and partnership deals should give it a second thought.

President Uhuru Kenyatta graced the Kip Keino Classic on May 7, topping the list of events in the country for the weekend.

NCBA Bank partnered with other education philanthropists, institutions and initiatives namely M-Pesa Foundation Academy, EduMed Trust, Palmhouse Foundation, SOS Children’s Villages Kenya, Dr Choksey Albinism Foundation, and Daraja Kenya Initiative who provide opportunities for bright talented students from families that are financially challenged.

As the globe prepares for yet another breathtaking 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament, a lot is happening behind the scenes to mark this memorable event.

Promising expertise and professionalism to enable reach out for sponsorship, partnership management and fundraising in a bid to achieve cause continue to take its cause both locally and globally.

During resource mobilisation, there should be informed expertise and knowledge, especially on how to draft tailored proposals to solicit funds.