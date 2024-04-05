Partner Content Central Bank of Kenya approves LemFi Remittance in partnership with Wapi Pay

RightCard Payment Services Limited, trading as LemFi, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate remittances into Kenya.

This move continues RightCard’s dedication to providing secure and eﬃcient services while complying with the set regulatory framework by the Central Bank of Kenya. It is a significant step in LemFi's promise of seamless international payments to the over 500,000 Kenyans in the diaspora.

LemFi is a mobile app that provides Kenyans in the Diaspora with a seamless and efficient way to send money back home. Kenyans in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Canada can send money within minutes directly to M-Pesa, Mobile Money, and Bank Accounts at the best exchange rates—all at zero transfer fees.

Prospective customers can download the app from the Apple AppStore or Google Play Store or by visiting www.lemfi.com.

For further information and updates, please visit www.lemfi.com or contact [email protected].

