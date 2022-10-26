Partner Content EcoFlow: Your eco-friendly, innovative, off-grid energy solution

Rising energy prices are forcing people to seek alternative sources of this important commodity that fuels many activities in homes and offices. Given that the prices of food have also been on the rise, people are going for energy options that help reduce their overall household bill.

Institutions, too, are on the lookout for eco-friendly, reliable and less expensive energy solutions. In particular, small and big businesses abhor grid failures, which mess their operations.

That is where EcoFlow’s range of quality renewable energy solutions come in useful.

EcoFlow, whose products have done well in West Africa, has launched in Kenya. The firm’s innovative renewable energy solutions offer fast charging options as well as the first integrated solution for power generation, storage, and usage.

Since 2017, EcoFlow, an eco-friendly energy solutions company, has made sure that its cutting-edge, path-breaking portable power stations and smart solar technology continue to enhance lives.

EcoFlow's portable solar panels are of a quality in their own class. The new world they open up by delivering high output with top efficiency means little solar energy is wasted.

They are not only easy to use but can be used in various places and spaces, for instance they are easy to handle when camping.

Ideal for a life of your choosing, EcoFlow solar panels are foldable, equipped with a handy kickstand, and weatherproof.

EcoFlow believes in a better way of living powered by renewable energy, and has thus provided portable power stations, home backup power, and eco-friendly energy solutions in over 100 markets including the US, Japan, China, Australia, and Europe to reinvent the way the world accesses energy.

In July 2021, the EcoFlow Smart Home ecosystem broke Kickstarter's record for the most funded tech project on the crowdfunding platform before being named as one of TIME magazine’s 100 best inventions of 2021.

“Because power insecurities have become a critical issue for residents and businesses in Kenya, we are thrilled to introduce EcoFlow’s thoughtfully designed, smart, and powerful energy solutions that effectively address the power needs of individuals and households around the world to the Kenyan market,’ said Joy Wu, Regional Head of LAMEA & APAC at EcoFlow.

EcoFlow's quality products empower people and communities through portable, clean, and reliable power.

Being timeless in its impact, its enduring quality has crowned it as the best portable energy solution, dethroning the traditional gas generators through continuous innovation and improvement.

EcoFlow’s range of renewable portable power stations are the next level customer-worthy and quality-defining solutions which are reliable, quiet, and clean, being the best alternative to traditional, outdated sources.

RIVER Pro

The RIVER Pro is a flexible, portable, and multiple-powered device with a quiet operation that does not run on gasoline or fuel. Efficiency is maximized as power can be stored and consumed when needed. No maintenance or emission of toxic fumes makes the RIVER Pro safe to use both indoors and outdoors with a price 30% less than that of regular gasoline-powered inverter generators.

DELTA

DELTA has been EcoFlow's best-seller since it was launched. It is the world’s fastest 1.2kWh portable power station charging technology, featuring a first-of-its-kind two-way inversion technology that converts AC to DC power and vice versa with a 6x AC Outlet.

Green technology

By encompassing a wide area of scientific research, including energy, atmospheric science, agriculture, material science, and hydrology, EcoFlow products removes any negative impacts on the natural environment.

“Our green technology aims to relieve global users from power insecurities in Africa and around the world. At EcoFlow, we believe that access to power is a fundamental right for every human being and our vision is to put power in people’s hands,” adds Wu.

EcoFlow is ideal for everyone’s energy needs, appealing to all without compromising on design, weight and user-friendliness.





