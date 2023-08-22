Partner Content INGOT Brokers partners up with Hisa to open up global markets to Kenyan traders

INGOT Africa Ltd (INGOT Brokers), a leading regulated brokerage firm, is pleased to announce its newest partnership with Hisa, a renowned trading app in Kenya. The partnership was launched on the 19th of August at Mövenpick Hotel & Residence, Nairobi.

This collaboration aims to revolutionize the trading and investment landscape in Kenya – and Africa at large – by providing clients with unprecedented access to international markets.

This partnership opens new horizons for traders by combining INGOT Brokers' global expertise with Hisa’s existing trading capabilities, as this collaboration also aims to empower Africa’s youth to redefine their financial future.

Through the collaboration, investors can now enjoy various tools and resources to navigate international markets confidently and trade in a wide range of asset classes such as commodities, stocks, indices, EFTs, and currencies.

Additionally, they will gain access to educational resources that will ease their trading and investment journey.

"We are delighted to have joined forces with Hisa to empower traders and investors in Kenya. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide Kenyan and African traders with unmatched opportunities to diversify their portfolios and capitalize on global market trends. Our partnership with Hisa is a testament to our commitment to innovation and inclusivity in the financial sector," said Ali Shabib, INGOT Brokers CEO.

“Today marks a historic milestone for Hisa as we usher in a new era of borderless investing. We are democratizing access to diverse markets through this groundbreaking partnership with INGOT Brokers. By merging their expertise with our cutting-edge technology, we are unleashing the potential for every individual to seize the markets and shape their financial destinies like never before,” said Eric Jackson, Hisa CEO.

Disclaimer:

Trading and investing in global markets and foreign exchanges carry a high level of risk and can result in significant losses; therefore, they may not be suitable for all individuals.