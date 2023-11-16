Partner Content Kenya Innovation Week 2023 energized by partnership with the Commonwealth Secretariat

From Left: Kenya National Innovation Agency CEO Tonny Omwansa, Ag Chief Executive Officer National Youth Council Margaret Kiogora, Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Ababu Namwamba and Principal Secretary State Department of Youth Affairs and Creative Economy Ismail Maalim Maday during the launch of Kenya Innovation Week 2023 at the College of Insurance in Nairobi on November 15, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By KENYA NATIONAL INNOVATIONS AGENCY

Kenya Innovation Week 2023 - Commonwealth Edition, which will be held in Nairobi from 27 November to 1 December 2023, will this year include Commonwealth Leaders, government officials, business and academic representatives, as well as a delegation from the Commonwealth Secretariat, led by the Secretary General of the Commonwealth the Rt Hon. Patricia Scotland KC.

They will gather for the inaugural Commonwealth edition of the event, which is this year themed 'Innovating to Unlock Our Common Wealth'. Kenya Innovation Week 2023 - Commonwealth Edition to be held at the Edge Convention Centre will explore the Commonwealth innovation system's key actors, linkages, potential for growth, challenges, and existing opportunities for innovators.

Kenya’s 10-year Innovation Masterplan will also be launched during the week. President of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. Hon. William Ruto, welcomed participation in the week's activities, saying it would celebrate Commonwealth ingenuity and growth.

He said: "The event will not only shed light on the brilliant innovations coming out of Kenya but will also highlight the Commonwealth innovation system's key actors and their linkages, potential for growth, challenges, and existing opportunities for innovators.

I am especially delighted to welcome Commonwealth countries to Kenya, to join us as we advance the potential that exists to facilitate our collective achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development through innovation."

One of the highlights of the week's activities will be the announcement of the winners of the Secretary-General's Innovation for Sustainable Development Awards. Each award winner will receive a trophy, a certificate and prize money of £3,000. Award winners will also receive ongoing support for their work and the opportunity to participate in high-level forums.

Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon. Patricia Scotland KC, underscored the importance of sport to the development of the Commonwealth. The Secretary-General opined: "Investment in innovation will result in a more prosperous, more equitable and more resilient society for all. With the advent of tools that are cheaper, easier to access and scalable, Africa must maintain or accelerate momentum. There is already great progress, tremendous talent and solid innovation evident across the continent. But we can and should do more and the Secretariat will create opportunities for you to do so."

There are also other opportunities to hone and harness the skills of citizens from Commonwealth countries. For example, applications are now open for the prestigious Commonwealth Africa Cyber Fellowship programme. The fellowship will help cybersecurity experts from Commonwealth countries in Africa to exchange knowledge, foster partnerships and influence the policy work of the Commonwealth Secretariat. Applications are open until 10 December 2023.

The five-day Kenya Innovation Week will include thematic summits, panel discussions, keynote addresses, fireside chats, workshops, and networking events. There will also be exhibitions from different participating organisations, groups and countries throughout the event. Commonwealth activities include a Ministerial Roundtable Discussion on Science, Technology and Innovation, as well as participation from the Commonwealth Youth Council and the Commonwealth Businesswomen's Network.

Innovation as a platform for development is being interwoven into work being done by all teams within the Commonwealth Secretariat, and beneficial collaborations with partner organisations continue to be actively pursued.

Resources President’s Video Link Commonwealth Secretary General’s Video Link Bytes from Media Briefing Photos from Media Briefing About Kenya National Innovation Agency With the vision of being a key enabler of socio-economic development through innovation, KeNIA was set up to develop and manage the national innovation system.

The Kenya National Innovation Agency (KeNIA) is a State Corporation established under the Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Act, No. 28 of 2013 under the Ministry of Education. The core mandate of the Agency is to develop and manage the National Innovation System.

The Agency is therefore responsible for the coordination, promotion and regulation of the National Innovation System. Working with partners, KeNIA strengthens interrelationships between actors in order to promote innovation and enterprise development out of research and ideas.

From supporting the identification, recording and protection of innovative ideas to coordinating the establishment and implementation of appropriate policies, standards, processes, infrastructure, and partnerships to nurture innovative ideas.

The agency also works with partners to ensure appropriate prioritisation, relevant capacity development, innovation recognition and publication of the same.

For contact

Should you require additional information or wish to confirm your attendance, kindly reach out to our media relations team at [email protected] or [email protected] (0721 58 6644)