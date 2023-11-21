Partner Content Reboot, reinvest, rejuvenate your textile business in Africa

KICC, where the ITME Africa & ME will be hosted.

By India ITME Society

ITME Africa & Middle East (ME) 2023 is a unique business and technology conference and exhibition for the textile industry. It will fun from November 30 to December 2 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi, Kenya.

This international textile machinery and accessory event shall initiate a new era towards self-reliance, socio-economic advancement, and empowerment in the textile and textile engineering sector, with international co-operation for Africa and Middle East (ME).

Apart from the thee-day exhibition, ITME Africa and Middle East shall also host multiple concurrent programmes, such as B2B Meetings, B2F Meetings, B2G Meetings, panel discussions and interactive sessions, covering technical and financial topics to enhance knowledge and skills.

The event provides a golden opportunity for textile students, traders, faculty, wholesalers, exporters, associations, businessmen, and retailers, as well as cotton farmers.

This once-in-four-years event in Nairobi, Kenya, is an effort to promote joint venture and business cooperation for textile and machine manufacturers, and act as a catalyst towards modernisation of Africa’s textile industry. It is also an opportunity to explore Kenya’s potential as a new textile business destination.

The exhibition shall showcase a wide range of innovative technologies and engineering in multiple chapters of textile advancement.

ITME Africa & ME 2023 shall witness participation from more than 37 countries, with 115 exhibiting companies. More than 3000 business visitors and delegates are expected to attend. The event is designed to foster a conducive business environment, promote textile and technology exchange, and provide necessary infrastructure support to facilitate the same.

ITME Africa & ME 2023 shall bring together whole lot of possibilities to textile businesses, institutes, students, associations, banks, investors, technology consultants and trainers, exporters, dealers, and agents. A new set of supply chain can create many entrepreneurship and start-up opportunities.

For detailed information about the different Chapters covered in this event, click on https://www.itme-africa.com/index-of-product-new

To participate and experience the wind of change and beginning of a new journey for textiles in Africa, register @https://ems.india-itme.com/#/visitorregistration/1

Seminar and conference programme

Day 1 (November 30, 2023): Session I: 11.45am

Session Objective: Opportunities for Investment and Technology Joint Ventures in Textiles

Topic Speaker Introduction and Welcome Mr Hari Shankar, Immediate Past Chairman and Hon Life Member, India ITME Society Felicitation of invited Speakers and Experts M. Ketan Sanghvi, Chairman, India ITME Society and Mr Senthil Kumar Hon Treasurer, India ITME Society Kenya: A Success Story on Textile Business & Investment Mr Jas Bedi, Chairperson – KEPSA | Chairman – Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency | Managing Director – Bedi Investments Limited (BIL) Kenya: The Next Big Destination for Textile Manufacturing Mr Benjamin Chesang, Manager, Research, Planning and Innovation, Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) Investment Opportunities for Value Addition in Textiles Prof Thomas Kipkurgat, Managing Director, Rivatex East Africa Limited Financial Scheme for Investment and Capital Goods Sourcing; focus- India Mr Naveen Joon, Resident Representative, East Africa, India Exim Bank, Addis Ababa (invited) Financial solution for Start-ups, Entrepreneurs in Textile Segment Mr Vinay Kumar Rathi, Bank of Baroda (Kenya)

Day 2 (December 1, 2023): Session II: 09.45am

Session Objective: Innovative Textile Technological Presentation followed by Panel Discussion

Topic Speaker Introduction and Welcome Mr Sanjiv Lathia, Past Chairman and Hon. Life member, India ITME Society Felicitation of invited Speakers and Experts Mr Ketan Sanghvi, Chairman, India ITME Society, and Mr S. Senthil Kumar, Hon Treasurer, India ITME Society Good Practices of Cultivating Quality Cotton Fibre | Importance of Physical Properties of Cotton in Textile Industry Dr Asha Rani, Secretary-cum-Chief Cotton Breeder, SIMA CDRA Ideas and Best Practices for Spinning Profits in Textile Industry Mr Ramanadane, CEO Global Operations, LMW Innovation in Textile Chemistry for Sustainable Textiles Mr Hitesh Wadher, Vice-President (International Business and B2B), Head of Marketing, Neochem Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Panel Discussion: Need of Textile Technology to Empower Textile Value Chain of African Continent and ME Moderator: Mr Avinash Mayekar, Managing Director, Suvin Expo LLP Panellists: Mr Arun Varshney, VP & Business Head, Textiles, Colour Jet India Ltd, India

Mr Gerd Nasner, VP Sales, Texpa GmbH, Germany

Mr Paolo Venier, Regional Sales Vice-President, Savio Macchine Tessili SPA, Italy

Mr Updeep Singh, Textile Expert, India

Mr Pankaj Bedi, Chairman, United Aryan (EPZ) Ltd, Kenya (invited)



