NCBA Group commits to plant 10 million trees and mobilize Sh30 billion for sustainable finance by 2030

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora taking part in a tree planting exercise with partners. PHOTO | COURTESY

The NCBA Group is enhancing its sustainability agenda by committing to mobilize Sh30 billion for green and sustainable financing by 2030. A key highlight of the group’s heightened sustainability drive is its commitment to grow 10 million trees by 2030. In 2023, NCBA has planted over 300,000 trees in various regions and institutions with the support of like-minded partners.

The aim is to change the climate story for the communities the financial services firm serves, and the nation at large. This is because the NCBA Group is aware that building resilience to the impacts of climate change is critical to its customers and communities. Essentially, the bold investment in sustainability agenda continues for NCBA.

Ambitious commitments

The tree-planting and growing campaign is among the 15 ambitious commitments the NCBA Group has pledged to execute in collaboration with strategic partners, including the government and the private sector.

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said in the run-up to the Africa Climate Week 2023: “Sustainability is not a new concept to the NCBA Group, as a brand we have always lived by the premise that our license to operate comes from the communities we operate in.”

He added: “Our enhanced and bolder commitments recognize that climate change is a significant and pressing challenge not only globally but also locally…”

Sustainability race

As it races towards a greener and more sustainable future, the NCBA Group is focused on fully eliminating single-use plastic and ensuring 100 percent waste recycling. It is also keen on greening its supply chain and investing significantly in deploying EV charging stations across the region.

As a first step in the sustainability journey, the bank plans to complete a group-wide carbon audit this year and has set a 50 percent reduction target in its direct emissions by 2030. This target will be complemented by commitments to reduce its financed emissions to align with the 2015 Paris Agreement.

NCBA 15 sustainability commitments launched in August 2023 are committed to growing 10 million trees through strategic partnerships with private actors and government by 2030. PHOTO | COURTESY

Change the Story

NCBA is investing in building a “Change the Story” knowledge digital platform and mobilising the bank’s over 3,000-strong staff to drive the initiative in their respective communities. This is informed by the awareness that catalysing change begins with empowering the public and its customers with knowledge on how to take action.

The Group will drive community engagement, by deploying over KES 100 million annually to support our communities.

30 pc procurement spend

Mr Gachora said, “Beyond the climate change agenda, the Group has committed to steering at least 30 percent of its general services procurement spend to women and youth to further promote diversity and inclusion at all levels of its operations.”

About NCBA Group

NCBA Group is a full-service banking group providing a broad range of financial products and services to corporate, institutional, SME and consumer banking customers. NCBA Group operates a network of more than 100 branches in five countries including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Ivory Coast.

Serving over 60 million customers, the NCBA Group is the largest banking group in Africa by customer numbers. NCBA Bank Kenya PLC is among the top leading banks by assets.

The Bank continues to play a key role in supporting Africa's economic ambitions. The Bank is a Market Leader in Corporate Banking, Asset Finance and Digital Banking.

For more information on the NCBA Group’s sustainability initiatives and much more, visit https://ke.ncbagroup.com/

