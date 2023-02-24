Partner Content Online casinos in South Africa

South Africa is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, online gambling markets in Africa. Besides sports betting, which is popular in the country, online casinos are also becoming a big hit. Whether you want to play live casino in South Africa or try out simple slot games, there are top online casinos in South Africa ready to keep you entertained.

Since the Mzansi nation has several land-based casinos, the transition to online has been easy for most players. Live casinos in South Africa are immersive and offer the same experience as brick-and-mortar casinos.

The catalog of games is broad, ranging from live dealer games to exciting slots with creative themes. Most online casinos have partnered with reputable software providers to provide high-quality games. As an incentive to attract players, the sites also offer bonuses and promotions that will boost your account with a couple of rands.

However, among the many online casinos available, some are a scam. In the section below, we’ll look at some of the legit casino sites with rewarding bonuses.





Betway Casino South Africa

The Betway brand, established in 2006, is one of the biggest in the world, and Betway South Africa is here to stay.

Betway, an online casino in South Africa, has a license from the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. A welcome bonus of 100% up to R2,000 awaits new players, while loyal players can take advantage of the 6-tier loyalty program.

Bank deposits are seamless for the South African casino player courtesy of Betway’s partnership with Nedbank and ABSA. One can also use the EFT channels with multiple access options, including bank deposit, ATM, or bank app. Ensure you add Betway as a beneficiary on your bank’s app.

Slots dominate the game’s catalog with classic 3-reel titles and action-packed 5-reel video slots. You can also play live casino games from Evolution Gaming with an HD broadcast and professional croupier.

Playing on the go is possible with the desktop version fully optimized for mobile, and it gets even better with the mobile app. Some of the Betway App benefits include being faster than the website version, notifications on promos, and playing data-free.

Pros

-Well-designed mobile app with great functionality

-Many popular deposit options

Cons

-Few casino games





Yebo Casino

If you're looking for an online casino in South Africa to say yes to, then Yebo Casino is all you need. That’s because ‘Yebo’ means ‘yes’ in Zulu. Despite being in operation since 2014, Yebo Casinodoesn't display its regulator on its website.

Their VIP program is invite-only, and you can get 20% cashback on losses of up to R5,000. You can also find free spin offers and free daily slot tournaments.

SID Instant EFT links your casino account to your bank when making deposits, allowing you to make payments on desktop or mobile. Debit/credit cards come in handy if you want one method for both deposits and withdrawals.

Yebo Casino has limited games, but its interface is easy to navigate with well-displayed icons. The casino has three game categories: slots, table games, and video poker. Blackjack is the most popular table game with variations such as Super 21 and Suit' Em Up Blackjack.

Yebo Casino doesn't have a mobile app, but you can access the site on an HTML5 browser on your mobile. However, the mobile version comes with a limited game selection.

Pros

-Fast and reliable withdrawals

-ZAR is available as the primary currency

Cons

-A limited number of games





Thunderbolt Casino

For an electrifying casino experience, Thunderbolt Casino has many aspects that’ll jolt you up. Thunderbolt has the Curacao Gambling Commission regulating its operations and is thus a trustworthy online casino in South Africa.

Rewarding players is essential for any casino, and at Thunderbolt, you can find Phuza Thursday, a 150% deposit bonus + 50 Free Spins promo every Thursday. For deposits, you can fund your account via Bitcoin with a minimum of R250. Players who want to deposit funds in fixed denominations say R500, R900, or R1750, can use Cash-to-Code from their standard bank account.

Thunderbolt Casino has 200+ games available for real money or free play. The purple elephant on the homepage welcomes you to the casino’s rich slots collection with 5 reels and up to 50 paylines. Count Spectacular and Panda Magic are some of the highlight slots at Thunderbolt.

The mobile casino platform is highly responsive and comes with added promotions not available on PC. On the downside, there isn’t a mobile app.

Pros

-Wide games library

-Extra promo for mobile players

Cons

-No mobile app





Spin247 Casino

If you want to spin the reels 24/7, then Spin247 is your go-to online casino in South Africa. With licensing from Curacao, Spin247 opened its doors in 2019 and has been a mainstay ever since. New players get 100 Free Spins after their first deposit, with 10 Free Spins per day in the Big Top Bonanza Slots.

Spin247 Casino will make your deposits easy through its tailor-made payment options for South Africans. You can quickly load your account using Phone Bill through mobile networks such as MTN, Vodacom, and Telkom with as little as R15.

A significant hallmark of casino gaming at Spin247 is the availability of live games and free slots. You can play live baccarat and roulette, while Golden Cleopatra and Big Irish Bucks are some of the many slots that will keep you entertained.

Playing on mobile comes with similar features to the desktop version though the casino responsiveness is slow when switching between tabs. As of now, there has yet to be a mobile app available for download.

Pros

-No deposit-free spins are available

-Play games in demo mode

Cons

-InstaEFT has high deposit fees





bCasino

A recipient of the Slot Game of The Year 2022 award, bCasino is showing no signs of slowing down. bCasino has a unique 'Pick My Bonus' section, one of its kind for online casinos in South Africa. Other promotions include up to 125 Free Spins on the Luxor Gold: Hold and Win Slot.

A plus for bCasino is the various deposit methods on offer, such as Mastercard, Visa, Neteller, and Skrill. If you encounter challenges, a live chat feature will assist you when making a deposit.

Players are spoilt for choice with the over 2,300 video slots, including popular titles like Gonzo's Quest and Great Rhino. There are also games for beginners in Wacky Panda and Booming Server Deluxe if you want to learn how to play. Unfortunately, bCasino needs to organize its games better to avoid scrolling a lot, and the absence of tabs makes loading any page take some time.

bCasino translates its impressive graphics display to its mobile counterpart, where you can still play games. Like the desktop version, loading times are long, but that's an issue bCasino can solve.

Pros

-Many diverse casino games

-Top promotions for regular players

Cons

-Long loading time between pages





Supabets Casino

With a license from the Mpumalanga Gambling Board, Supabets Casino is a regulated platform making it a safe bet. Not only that, but South African casino players will also enjoy how easy it is to navigate through the site.

The general promo is the 100 Free Spins bonus on sign-up, while you can win a share of the R100,000 Jackpot Race by Habanero Games. Like other online casinos in South Africa, Supabets has bank transfers, EFTs, and other deposit avenues. One of the biggest letdowns is that the funds may take up to three days to reflect in your account.

Moving about the online casino is straightforward, with the primary game tabs on the left and the right side displaying a full view of the available games. Some featured games are from acclaimed developers such as Yggdrasil and Pragmatic.

You can play on mobile if you have an iOS or Android device. The site loads fast and looks neat on mobile, so you won’t be missing out on anything.

Pros

-High-value event promotions

-Well-designed website

Cons

-Deposits don't reflect instantly





Lucky Days Casino

Why don’t you use your lucky charm at Lucky Days Casino? An online casino in South Africa licensed by the Government of Curacao?

With over 2,200 games to its name, Lucky Days Casino is the definition of games galore. There’s a 100% bonus of up to R1,500 on your first deposit or 100 Free Spins for the famous Book of Dead Slot. However, details on other promotions could be more detailed.

Lucky Days Casino has added digital coins as one of their deposit options. Bitcoin Cash and Ripple are prime examples, with small transaction fees and lesser confirmation times. From iSoftBet to Quickspin, Lucky Days Casino features some of the best developers in the market. There’s a New section for up-to-date releases, while the Recommended tab will hint at what’s causing a buzz among casino players.

The casino is accessible via a web browser as there isn’t any mobile app yet. If you wish to receive push notifications from Lucky Days Casino, you’re better off playing on mobile.

Pros

-User-friendly interface

-Over 2,200 casino games

Cons

-Limited promotions





Punt Casino

Every punter will fancy their chances with Punt Casino. Established in 2017, Punt Casino is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority and has an exciting reward for beginners. A staggering welcome bonus of up to R10,000 allows you to try various casino games.

Compared to other online casinos in South Africa, whose VIP program is invite-only, Punt Casino’s isn’t the case. You can contact the VIP team to request to join the casino’s VIP program.

Easy EFT is the most convenient deposit method due to its security and integration with most South African banks. With only R25, your deposit will reflect instantly. At a glance, the Punt Casino website is well-populated and displays most of its games as well as the latest casino winners. You’ll have at least 280 titles from categories such as table games, video poker, and baccarat.

Punt Casino has a mobile app that can be downloaded from its website. You can enjoy higher speeds through the app, an improved filter when searching for games, and better network stability.

Pros

-Accepts various payment methods, including Bitcoin

-Offers players daily bonuses

Cons

-Only one game provider (RTG)





Springbok Casino

Like the famed Springbok, Springbok Casino aims to be at the forefront as an online casino in South Africa. For starters, the casino’s operations are licensed by Curacao, and you can claim a welcome bonus of up to R11,500 on signing up. Promotions are plenty, with an exclusive 300% bonus on any deposit up to R9,000.

Diverse deposit methods are also a highlight of the casino, and crypto enthusiasts will be pleased to hear Bitcoin is available. You can use digital coins to deposit but with a minimum amount of R250.

The Springbok Casino website scores highly with its intuitive interface and concise support information. Instant play is a stand-out feature that lets you directly start playing games from exciting titles such as Aztec’s Treasure and Cash Bandits.

You can enjoy Springbok mobile casino via any mobile web browser since it’s optimized for different devices. Play 100s of casino games while getting the latest news on tournaments and promotions. All you need to do is search ‘Springbok Casino’ in your web browser, and you’re good to go.

Pros

-Many bonuses and promotions

-Popular progressive jackpot slots

Cons

-No live dealer game is available





Boo Casino

If you're looking for a ghost-themed online casino in South Africa, look no further than Boo Casino. The MGA-licensed casino has been around since 2019 and entices new players with up to R15,000 plus 150 Free Spins. One of the most significant selling points of Boo Casino is its promotions library, where you can get 100 Daily Spins, join tournaments and enjoy cash rewards.

As you enjoy playing, there are safe and secure payment methods such as Mastercard, Visa, and Skrill. With Skrill, you have an e-wallet that allows smooth transactions using the South African Rand.

For a more authentic casino experience, you can play live games such as Andar Bahar or Indian Roulette. You'll interact with other players and challenge the dealers from the comfort of your own home.

Boo mobile casino is well-designed for smartphone or tablet devices. Even without a mobile app, Boo Casino works well with its rich display and high-quality images, which make it look stunning.

Pros

-Promotions for regular players and high-rollers

-A unique and interesting theme

Cons

-No mobile app





