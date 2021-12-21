Sponsored The Nairobi duplexes contoured to meet your every need

Artist's impression of the Pangani duplexes by Technofin and Nairobi City County. PHOTO | COURTESY

Summary These Sh9 million three-bedroom duplex apartments in Pangani, Nairobi are contoured to meet your every need.

Construction of the duplex units is near completion, ahead of their official launch.

What comes to mind when you hear the word “duplex”? Some people might think of a music production house in Nairobi that released a couple of hits. Well, let’s get to the Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary definition: “A flat/ apartment with rooms on two floors.”

And that’s what we’re talking about here. There are duplexes in Nairobi under construction in Pangani through a partnership between the Nairobi City County Government and Tecnofin Kenya Limited, a real estate developer.

By the way, did you know that Tecnofin Kenya Limited is the first private developer to enter into a joint venture with the Nairobi City County Government in its affordable housing plan? The Pangani project consists of affordable housing units and market-rate three-bedroom units.

Artist's impression of the Pangani duplexes by Technofin and Nairobi City County. PHOTO | COURTESY

Would you want one of the duplexes before they run out? If you wish to buy one to live in or to rent out and earn a decent rental income, it’s yours for the taking. In fact, it would be a good idea to take advantage of the developer’s present offer of a 10 percent discount from the Sh10 million. You will get your duplex for only Sh9 million with this limited opportunity.

The duplexes have all the ingredients for economic success; the infrastructure and the strategic location. While offering the best of both worlds, you can enjoy exceptional benefits when you’re a resident and premium returns should you choose to let it out.

Additionally, mortgage financing of up to Sh6 million is available should you require such support, thanks to Tecnofin’s partnership with the Middle East Bank (MEB).

There are many reasons why the duplexes, which are three kilometres from the Nairobi CBD, are seeing Tecnofin receive tons of calls and enquiries every day. Among them is the fact that this is a public-private partnership, which does not risk failing to deliver as some housing projects sometimes do.

Besides, there is flexibility in payment for the duplexes. The initial deposit is Sh3 million. Once a buyer makes a Sh1 million deposit, then pays Sh500,000 over the next four months, they can settle the balance on or before completion.

Design

The design of the duplexes is also pushing up their demand. The lower floor is a creatively designed and well-proportioned open concept, light-filled by day, warm and cosy by night. The upper floor features thoughtful space allocation that offers a haven of peace for relaxing and unwinding.

The lower floor comprises an open plan kitchen, a lounge, and dining, one bedroom and a guest cloakroom, while the upper floor has two ensuite bedrooms, a study and laundry.

A show house of one of the Pangani duplexes by Technofin and Nairobi City County. PHOTO | COURTESY

Add that to the fact that the duplexes come with amenities like a children’s playground, ample parking space, a stone-wall fence with a manned gate, street lighting and CCTV surveillance, a common area generator, and a pharmacy, and this makes them ideal for a family.

What’s more, these duplexes are located in beautiful and landscaped green areas. Those are among the reasons why the country’s middle-income earners, from business owners to professionals in various fields, are pulling all stops to own the duplexes.

Location

Given the strategic location of the duplexes, residents enjoy quick access to shopping malls like TRM, Sarit Centre, and Garden City, among others. It is also close to a number of great schools like the Aga Khan Academy, Herald International School, Oshwal Academy Nairobi, Moi Forces Academy Primary, and Pangani Girls High School. The location comes with easy and fast access to hospitals like the MP Shah, Aga Khan, Gertrude’s and others.

Additionally, the development will also house a commercial centre with a clinic, supermarket, general retail shops, restaurant and a banking hall, making daily living much easier with these services available under one roof.

For more information, contact Tecnofin Kenya Limited on phone via +254713444666 or email: [email protected]. Also, please make a point of visiting the website: https://tecnofin.co.ke/