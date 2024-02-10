Partner Content Xiaomi unveils Redmi Note 13 Series: A new era of innovation

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Series phone concepts that were released in Nairobi, Kenya on February 9, 2024. PHOTO | XIAOMI

By XIAOMI

More by this Author

Xiaomi on Friday introduced Redmi Note 13 Series at a launch event in Nairobi, Kenya. This exciting new series features three devices that further elevate the popular Redmi Note range: Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13.

With significant upgrades to camera system, design, display and processor, Redmi Note 13 Series continues to close the gap between mid-range and flagship-level smartphones, delivering all-star durability, fantastic experience and impressive imaging capability - all at reasonable prices.

Make every shot iconic with Redmi Note 13 Series' upgraded camera system

Engineered to meet diverse photography needs, Redmi Note 13 Series boasts a versatile, upgraded camera system. The pro model, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro, all feature an ultra-high resolution 200MP camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) to capture photographs with unprecedented levels of detail and bring a flagship-level photography experience to users.

Moreover, 2x/4x lossless zoom offers detailed close-ups from a distance and brings the possibility of focusing on individuals in crowds or zooming in on the action.

Meanwhile, the base model, Redmi Note 13, is equipped with a 108MP main camera with 3x lossless zoom to deliver incredible images with finer details. Both smartphones also come with a wide selection of filmCamera filters for users to customize their photos.

With a triple camera setup comprising a 200MP or 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP selfie camera, all these devices are supported by Xiaomi Imaging Engine. Overall, each device provides next-generation computational photography and powerful image processing, making the Redmi Note 13 Series a great option for capturing iconic images at any opportunity.

Superb clarity, AMOLED display and up to 120Hz refresh rate

Redmi Note 13 Series features trendy, sleek design with ultra-slim bezels for premium look and feel, and a high-quality display for an enhanced user experience and immersive viewing.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G offer a crystal-clear viewing with a 1.5K AMOLED display and 1800 nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 feature a super-clear FHD+ AMOLED display.

Silky smooth scrolling without lag is ensured on each Redmi Note 13 Series device, thanks to 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, making all viewing experiences smoother, clearer, and more enjoyable.

For added reassurance during extended viewing, Redmi Note 13 Series devices have TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications, and include various eye protection features, such as Reading mode. Other upgrades include the series' first addition of a convenient in-screen fingerprint sensor1.

Exceptional durability to set your mind at ease

These advanced camera systems are supported by a large 1/1.4" sensor and improved image processing, ensuring astounding image quality even in complex and low light conditions. The combination of this sensor, a super-large f/1.65 aperture, and Tetra2 pixel (advanced pixel-binning technology) delivers clear and bright pictures even in poor lighting conditions, while the 7P lens with Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) reduces flare and ghosting.

With upgrades in engineering and design, Redmi Note 13 Series offers durability and toughness for added reassurance in difficult conditions. This begins from the display, which introduces Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® to Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G —another series first—for added resistance to accidental drops and scratches. The display has also been further optimized across the series to ensure it is responsive and accurate to touch input, even in the rain.

With an upgraded structure combined with an IP68 dust and water resistance certification2, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G secures its position as the star model of the series, while the other models have also all been elevated to offer IP54 dust and splash resistance3.

Power iconic moments with advanced processors for upgraded performance

The high-performing Redmi Note 13 Series features some of the most powerful processors available, together with long-lasting batteries, ensuring users can enjoy their devices all day long. All models come with an in-box charger4 for added convenience.

For stellar performance, a 4nm process has been introduced for the first time to Redmi Note smartphones. The series leader, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset, a massive 5,000mAh battery5 to power through every busy day and offers industry-leading 120W HyperCharge, charging your Redmi Note to 100 percent in just 19 minutes6.

With upgrades and enhancements across the board, Redmi Note 13 Series takes the beloved Redmi Note line-up to greater heights to let smartphone users around the world revel in flagship features at affordable prices.

Redmi Note 13 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra chipset, and 5,000mAh battery. Offering a 67W turbo charging, taking 45 minutes to charge to 100 percent.

The base model also come with performance to impress with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and powerful chipsets.

Price and availability 17

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G comes in Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Aurora Purple, with two storage variants, starting from Ksh73,999/-

Redmi Note 13 Pro comes in Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, and Forest Green, with two storage variants, starting from Ksh41,999/-

Redmi Note 13 comes in Midnight Black, Mint Green, Ice Blue, and Ocean Sunset,18 with three storage variants, starting from Ksh27,499/-

Product images are available here: Redmi Note 13 Series

Disclaimers

1. In-screen fingerprint sensor featured on Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13.

2. The device with IP68 dust and water resistance is certified to be water and dust resistant exclusively under specific laboratory conditions not corresponding to normal use conditions. The warranty does not cover liquid damage caused by conditions other than test conditions. For more information, please see Xiaomi official website.

3. The device with IP54 has been tested to be resistant to dust and splashes under specific laboratory conditions not corresponding to normal use conditions. The warranty does not cover liquid damage caused by conditions other than test conditions. For more information, please see Xiaomi official website.

4. In-box charger availability may vary between markets.

5. The value in mAh refers to the typical value of the battery capacity.

6. Data from Xiaomi Internal Labs. Actual results may vary.

7. After the device is turned on for all-day heart rate monitoring, it will monitor at a certain frequency during the day. For more details about the monitoring frequency and principle, please refer to the description in the APP.

8. This product and its features are not designed for medical purposes, and are not intended to predict, diagnose, prevent, or cure any disease.

9. The watch must be kept connected to the smartphone's Bluetooth®. The voice calls from third-party apps are currently not supported.

10. Outbox straps' color may vary by different markets.

11. Make sure LDAC has been activated on compatible AndroidTM OS smartphones with correct bitrate selection and immersive sound off. The use of LDAC audio codec and immersive sound are mutually exclusive.

12. Active noise cancellation test data provided by National institute of Metrology, China. The product achieves 52dB ANC depth within a particular frequency range and 4kHz at a specific depth range, but not simultaneously. Tests are conducted separately. Actual results may vary with usage.

13. ANC and transparency mode settings available only on Xiaomi Earbuds app.

14. The battery level is 100 percent, volume of the earbuds is adjusted to 50%, the Bluetooth encoding mode is AAC, and the ANC feature, transparency mode, and immersive sound are turned off. Battery life test carried out by the manufacturer; test data based on simulation of real-life scenarios. Actual results may vary depending on firmware updates, usage conditions, charging level, and environmental factors.

15. Noise cancellation depth test data provided by the National institute of Metrology, China. The product reaches 46dB ANC depth only at a certain frequency range. Actual results may vary depending on usage conditions.

16. Functions may vary for different models of Redmi Buds 5 Series. Please refer to the specific earbuds model for supported functions. Android 6.0 and later users can access the app in Google Play. iOS 14.0 and later users can access the app in the iOS App Store. For Android and iOS devices, please update the app to 1.16.0i and 1.6.0 respectively. Xiaomi/Redmi/POCO smartphone/tablet models may support some of the above functions within the Bluetooth® settings. Please refer to the actual product for details.

17. Prices for different markets may vary due to VAT, taxes, and other factors.

18. Specific color options may vary between markets.

19. Actual measurements between individual products may vary. All specifications are subject to the actual product.

20. Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.

21. Actual support and compatibility of memory cards may vary between manufacturers.

22. NFC availability may vary between markets.

23. Specific band availability may vary between markets.