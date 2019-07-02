Companies
Tetra Pak appoints first Kenyan managing directorTuesday, July 2, 2019 20:53
Food processing and packaging firm Tetra Pak has appointed Jonathan Kinisu to the helm, becoming the firm’s first local managing director.
He is taking over from Swede Håkan Söderholm.
Mr Kinisu joined Tetra Pak East Africa in 2012 as regional manager Tanzania and Ethiopia before he was appointed sales director in 2014.
He has worked in the oil industry with various appointments in Shell Oil Products both in Kenya and Houston, Texas.
The former student of Friends School Kamusinga is a computational genetics alumnus from Imperial College London and also holds a degree in biochemistry with biotechnology from Manchester University.
“My ambition is to reinforce Tetra Pak’s packaging solutions leadership in East Africa and support our customers unlock real value for their investments. East Africa has vast opportunities that can firmly position the region as one of the leading food manufacturing hubs in the world,” said Mr Kinisu.