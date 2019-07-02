advertisement
ANNIE NJANJA
By ANNIE NJANJA
More by this Author

Summary

    • Tetra Pak has appointed Jonathan Kinisu to the helm.
    • He is taking over from Swede Håkan Söderholm.
advertisement
advertisement
Companies

Tetra Pak appoints first Kenyan managing director

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 20:53
By ANNIE NJANJA
Jonathan Kinisu
Tetra Pak East Africa MD Jonathan Kinisu. PHOTO | CORRESPONDENT 

Food processing and packaging firm Tetra Pak has appointed Jonathan Kinisu to the helm, becoming the firm’s first local managing director.

He is taking over from Swede Håkan Söderholm.

Mr Kinisu joined Tetra Pak East Africa in 2012 as regional manager Tanzania and Ethiopia before he was appointed sales director in 2014.

He has worked in the oil industry with various appointments in Shell Oil Products both in Kenya and Houston, Texas.

The former student of Friends School Kamusinga is a computational genetics alumnus from Imperial College London and also holds a degree in biochemistry with biotechnology from Manchester University.

Also Read

advertisement
 

“My ambition is to reinforce Tetra Pak’s packaging solutions leadership in East Africa and support our customers unlock real value for their investments. East Africa has vast opportunities that can firmly position the region as one of the leading food manufacturing hubs in the world,” said Mr Kinisu.

advertisement

In the Headlines