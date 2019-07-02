Companies Tetra Pak appoints first Kenyan managing director

Tetra Pak East Africa MD Jonathan Kinisu. PHOTO | CORRESPONDENT

Food processing and packaging firm Tetra Pak has appointed Jonathan Kinisu to the helm, becoming the firm’s first local managing director.

He is taking over from Swede Håkan Söderholm.

Mr Kinisu joined Tetra Pak East Africa in 2012 as regional manager Tanzania and Ethiopia before he was appointed sales director in 2014.

He has worked in the oil industry with various appointments in Shell Oil Products both in Kenya and Houston, Texas.

The former student of Friends School Kamusinga is a computational genetics alumnus from Imperial College London and also holds a degree in biochemistry with biotechnology from Manchester University.

