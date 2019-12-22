Companies Bolt launches budget, high-capacity taxis

Estonian-based ride-hailing app Bolt has introduced two new ride categories in Nairobi targeting passengers seeking budget travels and those who want spacious taxis.

The new categories, Lite and Plus, add to the existing taxi services that include the base option and XL, which accommodates up to seven passengers.

On Lite, the fare per kilometre is set at Sh25 on short trips and Sh33 after 11 kilometres.

For Plus, the fare per kilometre is Sh40 on short trips and Sh50 after 25 kilometres.

Lite features hatchbacks with 1,200cc engines and below, setting up a competition for rival Uber’s Chap Chap category while the Plus has sedans and station wagon cars with engines of more than 1,500cc.

The Plus category will also only consider drivers with a rating of over 4.8 out of five.

“This move is to enable us to bring services that suit the dynamic needs of our customers and continue to provide affordable and convenient transportation services to everyone,” said Bolt Kenya Country Manager Ola Akinnusi.

“Bolt is excited to introduce two new ride types in Nairobi — Lite and Plus to give customers more options to choose from and still provide the best earnings for driver-partners. We believe that more options for customers translate to more trips, hence stronger earnings for drivers.”