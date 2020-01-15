Companies Bus booking platform QuickBus now in Kenya

The company has secured partnerships in seven other markets in the African continent. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Online bus ticketing system QuickBus has launched its operations in the Kenyan market, allowing passengers to secure a seat from their mobile phones.

The platform targets long-distance bus operators with routes to western Kenya and Coastal towns including Mombasa with introductory fares of Sh950.

It has signed up transport firms such as Greenline Limited, Trinity Express and Imani Coach.

QuickBus founder and CEO Humphrey Wrey said the service would allow customers to see, review and select seats based on their preferences.

“When you book a bus you should know more than the price and the destination, you should also know more about the experience you are going to have, if it’s uncomfortable or quite comfortable. That was the genesis of the QuickBus idea,” Wrey added.

The service steps up competition to existing platforms including BuuPass that was launched in partnership with Safaricom.

BuuPass has partnered with five bus operators including Easy Coach, Modern Coast, Greenline, Palmers and East African Shuttles.

BookNow, the pioneer in the service launched in 2014, but has since failed.

“We’re working very closely with bus operators who are seeing exponential growth in tickets processed through our platform as each market increasingly gets accustomed to the convenience of booking bus tickets online and through the app,” Mr Wrey added.