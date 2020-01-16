Companies Carrefour opens Uganda branch in expansion drive

Carrefour Two Rivers outlet on April 29. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

French retailer Carrefour has opened its first branch in Kampala in an expansion drive aimed at taking up space previously occupied by collapsed Nakumatt Holdings.

Carrefour, whose local franchise is held by Dubai-based conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim, said the store is at Oasis Mall in the busy street of Yusuf Lule Road.

It stocks fast-moving consumer goods such as beverages, packed food, electronics and other household items.

In a statement Thursday, Majid Al Futtaim chief executive Hani Weiss described the opening of the new store in Kampala as a key milestone solidifying its presence in East Africa.

“We are committed to operating in Uganda for the long-term and are happy for the opportunity to contribute to further developing the retail sector to the benefit of the community,” he said.

“Carrefour is here to modernise the grocery retail sector by bringing international best practices, and delivering the best value products to our customers.”