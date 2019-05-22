Companies Credit Bank ranked amongst top performing banks

Credit Bank staff pose with the awards the lender won after it was named the best Tier Three bank during the Think Business banking awards ceremony held at the Movenpick Hotel in Nairobi last Friday. PHOTO | COURTESY

Credit Bank scoops best leading bank in its category during Think Business Banking Awards 2019 amongst other awards.

Think Business Banking awards recognizes Credit Bank amongst top performing banks during the gala awards.

During the 2019 Think Business Gala awards held at Movenpick Nairobi on the 17th May 2019, saw the distinction in service amongst the banking industry which required great commitment and required changing the way banks do things to a more focused approach. This ethos was recognized by Think Business 2019 Banking Awards.

Credit Bank, was awarded as the Best Bank in Tier III affirmed that no matter what your size is, excellence can be part of you.

“The Inspiration comes from the driving force and that is our customers they are at the core of our very existence. Our financial solutions are built around problems many businesses face in the market. Further, these solutions are targeted at transforming the society in which we all operate in. Those that benefit from using our services go on to benefit others as well.” The financial Institution reported.

Credit Bank also grabbed the 2nd Runners Up in the Best Bank in SME Banking category. This award gives pride in serving the Small Medium Enterprises which drives to cement their position in the market to serve the segment better.

Speaking to Pamela Mutembei Head of Business Banking and Marketing, “SME banking is our forte and we continue to provide solutions and platforms for the SME sector. Innovative solutions through research will continue to be at the core of our business as we serve this sector. One of the platforms SMEs can take advantage of is the Entrepreneurs’ Hub.

“Here, your business grabs the opportunity to learn from industry leading experts, engage with other businesses to understand their challenges while finding opportunities and consequently grow.” She added.

The 2019 edition of the Think Business Awards again acknowledged Credit Bank as the 2nd Runners Up in Sustainable Corporate Social Responsibility.

Credit Bank is seen to be committed to impacting positively into the socio-economic spheres in which the bank operates in. The bank has made CSR an integral part of its core values and further its mission. It is not just about providing financial solutions but further impacting the society in which we operate in.

Organizations need to become more conscious of the impact they have in a broader sense. The traditional “giving back” in which it is simply a donation doesn’t fit the definition of being socially accountable to stakeholders. The lines are becoming blurred and CSR is not just an activity at the end of the year, rather part of everyday operations.