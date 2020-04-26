Companies DStv offers its clients deep discount

MultiChoice Kenya has announced a 75 percent payment discount for its commercial clients as major sporting events around the globe remain cancelled or suspended over the Covid-19.

This is set to benefit hotels, restaurants, pubs, lodgings, and football joints.

MultiChoice Kenya managing director Nancy Matimu said the discount would run for the next three months.

“As the situation continues to evolve, we are committed to ensuring that our commercial customers continue to receive our services as well as access to the best in sports, entertainment and news programming currently available,” she said.

For customers who had already settled April invoices, they will not be billed in May and June.

The company has also added channels to its premium customers as a replacement to sporting event losses.

Ms Matimu said the new channels will include CNN International (channel 401), TV Record News (channel 671) and ReLive Sports (channel 205).

“As live sport is massively impacted, we have acquired extra sport documentaries from around the globe for our subscribers at no extra costs,” she said.

The firm has revised DStv and GOtv subscriptions to reflect a two percent reduction in value-added tax (VAT) from 16 per cent to 14 per cent under the 2020 amended VAT tax rate.

“This will see DStv Premium subscribers pay Sh7,370 from Sh7,500 and DStv Access Sh885 from Sh900,” she said.

On the other hand, GOtv Max will cost Sh980 from the previous Sh999 whereas GOtv Value will drop from Sh499 to Sh480.

All existing customers will from this month be upgraded to higher bouquets at no extra costs under a campaign dubbed ‘We’ve Got You!’.