Del Monte sees end in sight to row after fresh survey of land

Thika-based fruit processor Del Monte Kenya says a fresh survey of the entire acreage held by the multinational will finally put to rest a bitter row with Murang’a County and some of its residents who claim the firm is farming on more land than is registered in its title deeds.

While welcoming a decision of the National Assembly Committee on Land ordering the Director of Survey at the Land ministry to re-survey its land within 90 days, Del Monte said the move would absolve it from any wrongdoing.

This is a departure from the company’s earlier objections just months ago when it opposed to a fresh survey.

“We strictly farm within the confines of the areas as demarcated in the deed plans annexed to the titles we hold. The titles, which were issued in 1970 and 1973 respectively, had been confirmed by the Director of Surveys and that is the reason we have never had a single land dispute from the time they were issued until now when the leases are subject for renewal. Any member of the public can access the deed plans from the Director of Survey and check the acreage from Google Maps,” said Managing Director Stergios Gkaliamoutsas in a statement yesterday.

He also said Del Monte Kenya is ready to engage stakeholders to reach a reasonable settlement on the land lease issues.

The Kandara Residents Association had petitioned MPs to have the firm surrender all the land for use by locals on grounds that it was irregularly acquired.

Parliament wants the National Land Commission (NLC) to investigate the circumstances under which Del Monte is alleged to have acquired four parcels of land — LR Nos 10862, 10741,11312 and 11146 — measuring 7,400 acres.

Del Monte has always maintained that the delay in the renewal of their land lease by Muranga County has hurt its expansion plans.

It has also previously said both the host counties of Murang’a and Kiambu have been benefiting from the taxes the firm pays to both county and the national governments.

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has been demanding 3,000 acres to develop a city on the Thika-Kabati highway.