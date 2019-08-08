Companies EA Cables back to profit territory despite low sales

The company that recently managed to restructure a huge impending debt saw interest expenses halve from Sh279 million to Sh109 million. FILE PHOTO | NMG

East African Cables #ticker:CABL has jumped back to profits despite a 19 percent decline in turnover, posting net earnings of Sh634 million in the six months to June from a loss of Sh303 million last year.

Turnover or the money the business generated from daily activities came at Sh698 million from Sh872 million in a similar period last year.

The company that recently managed to restructure a huge impending debt saw interest expenses halve from Sh279 million to Sh109 million.

“The group continues to achieve its turn-around milestones including the just concluded debt restructure and efficiency optimisation,” Company Secretary Virginia Ndunge said in a notice.

The business, through its owners TransCentury #ticker:TCL who hold a 68.38 percent stake, completed restructuring the debt to 10 years including a moratorium of two and a half years. This resulted in reduction of the debt by Sh1.65 billion, representing 44 percent of total debt.

