Companies EPZ company wins deal to make protective gear

Workers making Personal Protective Equipment at Shona EPZ Limited in Athi River. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

Shona EPZ Limited Athi-river in Machakos joins the list of manufacturers the government has contracted to make personal protective equipment (PPEs) for health workers in the war on Covid-19.

The textile firm, which can manufacture 60,000 PPEs a day, now brings to three the number of local companies the government has contracted.

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said Tuesday the company has met the Kenya Bureau of Standards specifications to make the medical PPEs and community face masks.

Shona director Isaac Maluki said the company can produce 20,000 aprons, 20,000 surgical face masks and 20,000 safety footwear daily.

The company has since been directed to redo the foot safety ware after it emerged the gears were not waterproof.

The Kebs and health officials would inspect and approve footwear tomorrow.

Mr Oguna said the PPEs would be distributed to counties based on vulnerability and cases of Covid 19 cases reported.

The company is operating for 24 hours with 300 employees.