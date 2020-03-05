Companies Energy sector insiders eye GDC top job as 8 shortlisted

Outgoing GDC chief executive Johnson ole Nchoe. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Energy sector outsiders have been locked out of the race for Geothermal Development Company’s (GDC) top job.

The firm Thursday listed eight candidates for CEO to replace Johnson ole Nchoe, with all of them working as executives in Kenya Power #ticker:KPLC, KenGen #ticker:KEGN, GDC as well as nuclear and rural electrification agencies.

Half of those shortlisted for the top job are from GDC, which has in recent years witnessed tumult in the executive suite.

On the shortlist is former Kenya Power Acting Managing Director Jared Othieno, whose position at the electricity distributor fell in limbo when a substantive head was appointed. Two others are engineers from the Nuclear Power and Energy as well as Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Authority (REREC).

Only one woman, Esther Ruto, from REREC has been shortlisted for the job in a sector that is male- dominated. The public notice inviting public participation in the recruitment also revealed that the position had attracted 64 applicants, with only five female candidates.

advertisement

“In accordance with the legal requirement for public participation, any person(s) with information deemed relevant for the purpose of the board’s assessment of the candidates’ suitability may share the same with the chairman of the board not later than March 16, 2020,” read the notice in local dailies.

Mr Nchoe in April last year got a one-year extension at the helm of GDC after a row between the board and Energy Secretary Charles Keter. He was expected to retire last year after a three-year stint. Mr Keter offered Mr Nchoe a one-year contract despite the board’s verdict to seek a new managing director.