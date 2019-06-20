Companies Ex-Deloitte boss and Gulf Energy chief executive join BAT board

British American Tobacco Kenya (BAT) #ticker:BAT has tapped immediate former Deloitte East Africa chief executive Samuel Onyango to its board as a non-executive director.

Mr Onyango, who retired from the audit and advisory firm last year after serving it for about 38 years, joins the cigarette maker’s board alongside Gulf Africa Petroleum Corporation Kenya managing director Samson Irungu.

“The chairman and directors of BAT Kenya congratulate and welcome Dr M Irungu and Mr S Onyango to the board,” BAT said in a statement announcing the appointments Thursday.

The duo will be expected to among other roles help develop strategy, review management proposals, scrutinise performance of management and bring an external perspective to the board.

Mr Onyango, a bachelor of commerce graduate from the University of Nairobi and a certified public accountant and company secretary, had an illustrious career at Deloitte.

The firm’s staff count more than doubled to 1,000 across the region while the partnership grew significantly.

He has followed the path of his peers, who have joined the boards of major private and public companies as a non-executive directors.

Mr Onyango’s predecessor Daniel Ndonye was, for instance, appointed to several boards including oil marketer KenolKobil after he retired in 2010.

Charles Muchene, a former executive of PricewaterhouseCoopers Kenya, also joined several boards including those of Barclays Bank of Kenya and East African Breweries where he is chairman.

Other non-executive members of BAT as at end of last year include Martin Oduor-Otieno, Peter Mwangi, Carol Musyoka, Mahmud Janmohamed and Gayling May.