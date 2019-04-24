Companies Finserve inks pay deal with e-commerce firm

Finserve Managing Director Jack Ngare. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Equity Group’s #ticker:EQTY fintech subsidiary, Finserve, has entered a digital payments partnership with a London-based e-commerce platform in a deal that will enable shoppers across Africa to purchase and pay for goods from various merchants.

The platform, goAfrica, will use Finserve’s Jenga Payment Gateway, which was launched last year, to support businesses in processing payments.

Finserve Managing Director Jack Ngare said the deal will increase pay options for goAfrica’s shoppers through debit, credit cards and mobile money.

“We have simplified integration for businesses with an online presence, be they large or small, allowing the companies to concentrate on their core business activities,” Mr Ngare said in a statement yesterday.

Finserve says it inked a similar deal this year with Kenya Tea Packers (Ketepa) Limited.

Jenga Payment Gateway makes it possible to undertake payments on American Express, Visa and MasterCard among other electronic mobile wallets.