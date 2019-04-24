advertisement
JOHN MUTUA
By JOHN MUTUA
More by this Author

Summary

    • The platform, goAfrica, will use Finserve’s Jenga Payment Gateway, which was launched last year, to support businesses in processing payments.
    • Finserve Managing Director Jack Ngare said the deal will increase pay options for goAfrica’s shoppers through debit, credit cards and mobile money.
advertisement
advertisement
Companies

Finserve inks pay deal with e-commerce firm

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 21:59
By JOHN MUTUA
Finserve Managing Director Jack Ngare
Finserve Managing Director Jack Ngare. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

Equity Group’s #ticker:EQTY fintech subsidiary, Finserve, has entered a digital payments partnership with a London-based e-commerce platform in a deal that will enable shoppers across Africa to purchase and pay for goods from various merchants.

The platform, goAfrica, will use Finserve’s Jenga Payment Gateway, which was launched last year, to support businesses in processing payments.

Finserve Managing Director Jack Ngare said the deal will increase pay options for goAfrica’s shoppers through debit, credit cards and mobile money.

“We have simplified integration for businesses with an online presence, be they large or small, allowing the companies to concentrate on their core business activities,” Mr Ngare said in a statement yesterday.

Finserve says it inked a similar deal this year with Kenya Tea Packers (Ketepa) Limited.

Jenga Payment Gateway makes it possible to undertake payments on American Express, Visa and MasterCard among other electronic mobile wallets.

Finserve previously announced plans to increase its services to cover Nigeria and South Africa, among other African countries.

advertisement

In the Headlines