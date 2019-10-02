Fly-SAX resumes Isiolo flights after 15 months

Companies
Fly-SAX resumes Isiolo flights after 15 monthsWednesday, October 2, 2019 22:00
Budget airline East African Safari Air Express (formerly Fly-SAX) will resume flights between Nairobi and Isiolo after a nearly 15-month hiatus from the route on Friday next week.
The company, which rebranded to East African from Fly-SAX, a sister airline to Fly540 Kenya, said the new flights would originate from Wilson airport twice a week.
The route will be served by a Beechcraft-1900 aircraft that carries 16 passengers.
“We have done it before from September 2017 and withdrew operations in June 2018. We are now resuming operations starting October 11, 2019, after getting regulatory approvals from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority,” said airline’s director George Kivindyo.
The airline halted its services from the route citing poor performance.
“We will fly twice a week moving into daily flights subjected to support from the relevant stakeholders,” he said.
In the Headlines
Ex-KCB boss Oduor-Otieno gets Sh26m for board rolesBy VICTOR JUMA
Moi University starts courses review as 30 departments scrappedBy OUMA WANZALA
CBK flags risk in banks’ high State debt exposureBy PATRICK ALUSHULA
CBK says Sh1000 notes worth Sh7.38 billion was not returnedBy BRIAN NGUGI
8 hours ago