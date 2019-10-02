Companies Fly-SAX resumes Isiolo flights after 15 months

East African Safari Air Express director George Kivindyo during a past event. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Budget airline East African Safari Air Express (formerly Fly-SAX) will resume flights between Nairobi and Isiolo after a nearly 15-month hiatus from the route on Friday next week.

The company, which rebranded to East African from Fly-SAX, a sister airline to Fly540 Kenya, said the new flights would originate from Wilson airport twice a week.

The route will be served by a Beechcraft-1900 aircraft that carries 16 passengers.

“We have done it before from September 2017 and withdrew operations in June 2018. We are now resuming operations starting October 11, 2019, after getting regulatory approvals from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority,” said airline’s director George Kivindyo.

The airline halted its services from the route citing poor performance.

advertisement