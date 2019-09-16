Companies Forestry firm to benefit from Sh20bn US kitty

Komaza Senior Processing Manager Matteo Contardo. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

Komaza, a forestry company that partners with smallholder farmers in Kenya to plant trees for sale, is among the first beneficiaries of Sh20.6 billion ($200 million) concessional loans lined up for green businesses in seven countries by US-based non-profit Conservation International (CI).

The Kilifi-based firm founded by entrepreneur Tevis Howard has become the country’s largest commercial tree planter, contracting rural small-scale farmers to grow fast-maturing and drought-resistant trees to meet the surging demand for wood in Kenya while reducing pressure on existing forests.

A statement by the NGO indicates that Komaza and other green firms in Colombia, Indonesia and Peru are the initial beneficiaries of the soft loans totalling Sh927 million ($9 million) including those from CI-Ventures, CI’s revolving fund for SMEs and other sources.