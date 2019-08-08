Companies French hotel chain Accor to open unit in Gigiri

MGallery Gigiri will feature 105 rooms and suites. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Global hospitality group Accor, the largest hotel chain outside the US, has slated the opening of its first MGallary Hotel Collection in Gigiri, Nairobi, in the first quarter of 2021.

The 105-room property, set to be opened in partnership with Jit Group, will be the fifth under the hospitality group in Nairobi.

It has three hotels operating in Kenya, including The Fairmont, Mövenpick, ibis Styles and Mövenpick brands.

The fourth, its first Pullman-branded property in the city, is set to open in the last quarter of 2019.

“We have set our sights on strategic portfolio growth, targeting Africa’s key gateway cities, and have identified Nairobi, regarded as East Africa’s economic, financial and transport hub, as one of our priority markets for development,” said the firm’s Middle East and Africa chief executive Mark Willis yesterday.

MGallery Gigiri will feature 105 rooms and suites, four restaurants, including an all-day dining venue, a signature dining experience and a pool bar.