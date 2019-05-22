Companies
German pharma launches diabetes, hypertension appWednesday, May 22, 2019 21:01
German pharmaceutical firm Boehringer Ingelheim has launched a free app to help in treatment and management of diabetes and hypertension.
Boehringer Ingelheim in partnership with PharmAccess have launched Tiba Yako, a healthcare programme aimed at addressing the main barriers to hypertension and diabetes care in Kenya.
Ayman Issa, the head of the pharma’s Africa operations said that healthcare services in the app include consultations, tests, treatment and monitoring of the pertinent medical condition according to national and best practice guidelines.
“Self-monitoring of blood pressure and sugar levels at home can improve treatment adherence and outcomes in patients with hypertension and diabetes, this app will improve access to care for patients in the local community,” he said.
Once the clients log on to the app they will be offered the possibility to make use of a self-management application where they will input their blood pressure and blood sugar levels.
They will then be offered feedback based on their results which includes alerts to visit the nearest health facility if their sugar or pressure levels are out of range. The app also offers push notifications to remind users when to check their blood sugar next.
Isaiah Okoth, PharmAccess country director, said the app would enable people with diabetes and hypertension manage the disease. “Access to phone and mobile phone penetration in the country is high and so we will also be able to have real-time data on use of mobile technology and how it can be used to manage chronic diseases,” he said.
