From left-PharmAcess Foundation Kenya country director Isaiah Okoth, National Chairman, Founder of Kenya Defeat Diabetes Association (KDDA) Reuben Magoko, PharmAccess Foundation digital project lead Angela Kamakil and Boehringer Ingelheim Head of Human Pharma in Sub Saharan Africa Ayman Eissa during the launch a new mobile support program dubbed ‘Tiba Yako’ at Intercontinental Hotel in Nairobi on May 22, 2019. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

German pharmaceutical firm Boehringer Ingelheim has launched a free app to help in treatment and management of diabetes and hypertension.

Boehringer Ingelheim in partnership with PharmAccess have launched Tiba Yako, a healthcare programme aimed at addressing the main barriers to hypertension and diabetes care in Kenya.

Ayman Issa, the head of the pharma’s Africa operations said that healthcare services in the app include consultations, tests, treatment and monitoring of the pertinent medical condition according to national and best practice guidelines.

“Self-monitoring of blood pressure and sugar levels at home can improve treatment adherence and outcomes in patients with hypertension and diabetes, this app will improve access to care for patients in the local community,” he said.

Once the clients log on to the app they will be offered the possibility to make use of a self-management application where they will input their blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

They will then be offered feedback based on their results which includes alerts to visit the nearest health facility if their sugar or pressure levels are out of range. The app also offers push notifications to remind users when to check their blood sugar next.