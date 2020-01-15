Companies Glovo introduces dynamic charges for food deliveries

Spanish start-up Glovo has introduced dynamic pricing of its food delivery services based on distance, ending its previous flat fee of Sh100.

In a statement to customers, the online delivery firm indicated the rates for shorter distances would remain low.

However, the farther you are from a restaurant the more you will be asked to pay.

“We are changing the way we charge customers and pay riders for food deliveries,” said Glovo Kenya general manager William Benthall.

“Riders will be paid more for each kilometre driven for most restaurants and we will in turn be charging a tiered delivery fee to our customers.”

The app originally charged users a maximum delivery fee off Sh100 regardless of the distance and has been on an expansion to different towns.

Glovo offers delivery of food, groceries, drinks and courier services and has signed partnership agreements with Chicken Inn, Java House, Zucchini Greengrocers, Carrefour. Others are Naivas and Onn, The Way Supermarkets as well as fast food outlets operator, Simbisa Africa and restaurant chain, Artcaffe.

Its competitors including Jumia Food, Uber Eats and Yum have also been adjusting their pricing model, which ranges between Sh50 and Sh250 depending on the distance riders cover.

Jumia Food introduced subscription-based deliveries. The Jumia Prime package allows users to pay a standard one, three or six month’s fee for unlimited deliveries.