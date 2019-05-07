Companies IFC invests Sh5bn in new Helios fund

Delegates during an International Finance Corporation meeting at a Nairobi hotel. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

The International Finance Corporation is set to invest $50 million (Sh5 billion) in private equity firm Helios Investors which is raising funds for new investments across Africa.

Helios is seeking to raise a total of $1.25 billion (Sh126 billion) by September, targeting to deploy the capital in medium to large companies in which it will take minority to controlling stakes.

The firm, which has teams in London, Lagos and Nairobi, will invest between $30 million (Sh3 billion) and $200 million (Sh20 billion) per transaction. This is Helios’ fourth fund.

Private Equity (PE) firms typically raise funds for investments which they hold for five to seven years, after which they sell their stakes and return the capital to their investors.

“The proposed project is for an equity investment of $50 million, not to exceed 20 percent of total committed capital. The target size of the fund is $1.25 billion in commitments,” International Finance Corporation (IFC ) said in its investment disclosures.

The institutional investor added that the project is expected to increase competition in Africa’s PE market by “demonstrating the viability of investments in a region suffering from a lack of investor confidence.”

The new capital could see Helios expand its investments in Kenya where its portfolio companies include Africa Oil, Acorn Group and Telkom Kenya.

Lucrative investments

One of the PE firm’s most lucrative investments was its purchase of a 24.9 percent stake in Equity Group #ticker:EQTY for Sh11 billion in 2007, a position it exited in 2015 with a profit of more than Sh40 billion including dividends.

Helios has invested $3.6 billion (Sh363 billion) in African businesses over the past 13 years.

IFC has consistently backed Helios, having participated in the PE firm’s earlier capital calls.

“IFC's continued commitment to the fund manager in Helios IV through $50 million of patient capital will assist the large-cap growth fund in achieving its first close by September 2019 and ultimately its target size of $1.25 billion,” the institutional investor said.